Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 11:22 am

Netflix is steadily spreading its branches. The streaming platform plans to spend around $500mn in 2021 to create South Korean films and television series—a nod to the country being one of the cultural powerhouses of Asia. This announcement was made at the See What's Next Korea event organized by Netflix in Seoul recently. In this way, they are tapping the surging "K-Wave or Hallyu."

Participation Directors, actors of upcoming Korean titles joined the event

The event was graced by directors of leading Korean content such as Yeon Sang-ho, Jung Byung-Gil, and Park Hyun-jin, and cast and crew of upcoming titles like Hellbound and Squid Game. Netflix maintained several Korean originals announced previously would make it to the platform this year. This apart, two unannounced titles Moral Sense (a BDSM drama) and Carter (an action thriller) were also announced.

Trends Netflix is venturing into their first Korean sitcom this year

Korean dramas have tasted unprecedented success overseas, although the country registers a comparatively moderate subscription of 3.8 million on Netflix. Sensing a lucrative opportunity, Netflix has pumped in $700mn between 2015 and 2020 by licensing titles and creating 80 original Korean films and TV series. This year also Netflix is venturing into its first Korean sitcom, So Not Worth It.

Netflix 'We are working with exciting emerging voices from across Korea'

Minyoung Kim, Netflix's VP Content for Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, said dramas such as The Silent Sea, Squid Game, and Kingdom: Ashin of the North, documentaries such as My Love, and reality series Baik's Spirit are few of the titles bracing 2021. "We are working with top talent and filmmakers as well as exciting emerging voices from across Korea," Kim added.

Goals Netflix plans to 'continue to invest, collaborate with Korean storytellers'