Prince Harry, in a 17-minute-long interview with his buddy-funnyman James Corden, has revealed that he "was stepping back rather than stepping down," from his royal duties, which apparently has caused "disquiet" at the Buckingham Palace. He appeared on The Late Late Show, which was filmed before he and Meghan Markle confirmed that they won't be returning as working members of the British royal family.

Treatment British press was destroying my mental health, says the Prince

Harry blamed their "stepping back" largely on the UK press reportage. "We all know what the British press could be like, and it was destroying my mental health, I was like this is toxic," he said, adding that in this situation, he did "what any husband and what any father would do is like, I need to get my family out of here."

Victory Couple won in cases against Associated Newspapers, The Mail

In fact, they locked horns with several British tabloids and won against them. Recently, Meghan sued Associated Newspapers, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline publisher, for printing extracts of her letter to her father, which she wrote after marrying Harry. Harry, too, had won a libel case against The Mail, which he had slapped for reports that questioned "the duke's commitment to the military community."

Admission 'My life is always going to be about public service'

Harry was "personally affronted" by the report since he served the military for a decade. Hence, when his military patronages were stripped off as well, he was hurt. In that context, he told the TV star that, "My life is always going to be about public service and Meghan signed up to that," adding that he will always "be contributing" to service.

Trivia The interview took place on a double-decker bus touring LA

Breaking the serious tone of the interview, which took place on a double-decker bus touring LA, Corden and Harry made a quick dash to the building where The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was filmed, where Harry rapped its theme song. In a video call with Meghan, Corden asked if they wanted to buy the building. "I think we've done enough moving," she replied cheekily.

Impression Netflix's drama, 'The Crown,' gave idea about the pressure: Harry

The interview also touched upon one of Netflix's controversial shows, The Crown. Calling it "loosely based on the truth," Harry added, "It loosely gives you an idea of that lifestyle and the pressures of putting duty and service above everything else and what can come from that." Defending the regal drama, he pointed out that the show doesn't "pretend to be news."

