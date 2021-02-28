Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 12:10 am

Veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has been roped in to write the upcoming multilingual film Sita - The Incarnation, makers announced. He has films like the Baahubali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to his credit, among others. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, and will be directed by Alaukik Desai. Prasad will pen the story and screenplay with him.

Announcement Based on 'India's mythological magnum opus'

According to the film's makers, Sita - The Incarnation will take the audience on a journey of "India's mythological magnum opus." The announcement read, "An untold story of India's largest divine epic Sita - The incarnation is being written by #Bahubali's veteran writer #KVVijendraPrasad and @alaukikdesai along with dialogue and lyrics writer @manojmuntashir, directed under the vision of director @alaukikdesai (sic)."

With grace of Goddess Lakshmi I am thrilled to announce my dream project, SITA- The Incarnation. It’s a pleasure to have #KVVijendraPrasad Sir as writer and @manojmuntashir Sir for Dialogue and Lyrics.

🙏🏻Jai Sita Ram🙏🏻 #Sita_the_incarnation pic.twitter.com/DnrSyUL071 — Alaukik Desai (@alaukikdesai) February 25, 2021

The story draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana, which tells the story of Lord Rama and his wife Sita. The big screen project has several big names attached to it. Manoj Muntashir, a renowned dialogue and lyrics writer in the Hindi film industry, has also been roped in to write the film's dialogues, the makers revealed.

