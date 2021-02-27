Demi Lovato, an ardent supporter and member of the LGBT community, recently spoke out against the trend of gender reveal parties. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that such get-togethers are "transphobic," adding that refusing to acknowledge this fact is "both insincere and incorrect." She shared the post that was initially pushed by Indian American writer Alok Vaid-Menon, a transgender rights activist.

"This is not about political correctness, it's just...correct," Demi's post read, which added, "We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality." She also retorted how "the idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science," and that gender reveal parties highlight an "illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options 'boy or girl'."

Although many of the Sorry Not Sorry singer's followers and fans supported her take, a number of them held different views. For instance, one of the netizens said, "If it's not your child, you don't have a say." Another asked her to let people live how they want to, while another expressed his love for her, but agreeing to disagree on her statement.

Details A noted LGBTQ advocate, Demi wrote against anti-LGBT bill

This isn't the first time the singer is voicing her concerns for the LGBT community. She had earlier teamed up with Danica Roem, Virginia's first transgender legislator, taking a stand for the community. In 2016, Demi opined against the anti-LGBT bill with a post. Right from writing a love letter to donning a gender-neutral bathroom top, she has made her stance pretty clear, repeatedly.

