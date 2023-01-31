Entertainment

'The Romantics' OTT: Details of docuseries on Yash Chopra announced

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 31, 2023, 04:13 pm 1 min read

'The Romantics' will be released on February 14

Netflix India announced The Romantics, a four-part docuseries on the ace filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films. The trailer will be released on Wednesday and the series will premiere on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Chopra is synonymous with romance in India as the ace director has made defining romantic movies in his career spanning over five decades.

Yash Chopra and YRF's impact on Bollywood

The docuseries will feature voices from 35 people of Bollywood, including the superstars who have frequently collaborated with the Silsila director. It will also show Yash Raj Films's journey and impact on Bollywood. The series will be helmed by Smriti Mundhra of Indian Matchmaking fame. Chopra is considered to be a pillar in Hindi cinema and remembered for his mounting of films on celluloid.

What makes Chopra iconic?

Netflix India released a poster and captioned it, "Time to fall in love with the ones who taught an entire generation how to #TheRomantics trailer comes out tomorrow! @SmritiMundhra @yrf." Chopra is known for his iconic storytelling, music, and for making the "Indian culture" famous worldwide. His notable works include Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Chandni, and Jab Tak hai Jaan among others.

