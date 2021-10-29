'Pathan,' 'Tiger 3' also a part of massive Amazon-YRF deal?
Amazon Prime Video has bought the streaming rights for six Yash Raj Films (YRF)-backed projects, report several media outlets. While four names are officially known, rumors have it that the OTT platform has paid a stunning Rs. 200cr for two more giant YRF projects and those are Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3, as per an exclusive update by a portal.
These are the films included in this deal
The other four films include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While Pathan and Tiger 3 will reportedly hit Amazon Prime after eight weeks of their theatrical runs, reports LetsOTT Global, the others will be available four weeks after theatrical premiere.
YRF - AMAZON TIE-UP FOR 4 MOVIES... #AmazonPrimeVideo to be the exclusive streaming destination for #YRF's four films...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2021
'We're intently focused on bringing the best entertainment to customers'
While confirming the same, Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India said, "At Prime Video, we're intently focused on bringing the biggest & the best entertainment to our customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment." This comes at a time when the Maharashtra government has eased restrictions and allowed cinema halls to run at 50% capacity.
Here's what we know of 'Pathan', 'Tiger 3'
Now, let's talk of the films a bit. Apart from Khan, Pathan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The drama is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. Interestingly, Salman will do a cameo in the film. For Tiger 3, Salman is reuniting with Katrina Kaif in this action extravaganza that's being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Emraan Hashmi will possibly be the main antagonist.
And now a bit about 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj'
Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh in the lead. The sequel to the 2005 comedy arrives on November 19, 2021. Coming to Prithviraj, it is a story of 12th-century monarch Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the titular character, while Manushi Chhillar makes her Bollywood debut in this one. It will release on January 21, 2022,
'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Shamshera': The last two films of the deal
Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy that stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the film is slated to release on February 25, 2022. Then we have Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. This Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Apparently, Ranbir will play a double role in this project. The film releases on March 18, 2022.