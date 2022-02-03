Entertainment

T-Series enters OTT, 'to give platform for new directors, storytellers'

Written by Nilesh Rao Edited by Pallabi C Samal Feb 03, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

T-Series will work with many noted filmmakers for their OTT projects

Now, T-Series enters the OTT space! With this, the production giant and music label aims to make "fresh, original and exclusive stories" by collaborating with noted filmmakers and "storytellers." They also plan to "give a platform for new directors." The firm, however, hasn't announced any new project yet. Vinod Bhanushali, President, Media, Marketing, Publishing (TV) and Music Acquisitions, T-Series, will head this new branch.

Quote What Bhushan Kumar, T-Series head, told of the development

Talking of the new venture, Bhushan Kumar, the top honcho of T-Series, said, "We at T-Series have always believed in the power of stories, be it through the music we make or the films we produce." "With this expansion, we aim at creating 'binge-worthy' content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets. We are thrilled to diversify," he added.

Information T-Series already working with top OTT platforms

Further, Kumar mentioned they would be working with filmmakers like Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, and Suparn S Varma among others. The firm has already signed up deals with top OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and ZEE5 among others to showcase their home productions. Some projects are already in the pre-production stage, confirmed Bhanushali.

Twitter Post Check out the news here

BHUSHAN KUMAR FORAYS INTO OTT SPACE: JOINS HANDS WITH LEADING CONTENT MAKERS... After making a strong mark in the music and movie industry, #BhushanKumar's #TSeries now gets into the digital space... Will produce web shows with reputed names... pic.twitter.com/TjtUAT17OX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2022

Interview A lot of scripts come to us daily, says Bhanushali

Meanwhile, Bhanushali said, "There are some stories that aren't meant for the 70mm screen yet they are needed to be told." "With a new space that has evolved, web shows and web films have become a huge demand, which is tested to be successful.We have a lot of scripts coming to us every day and we want to give a chance to these storytellers."

Fact T-Series enters OTT just months after Yash Raj Films

T-Series is the latest big banner to enter a competitive arena, which is already choked with multiple promising players. Just months back, Yash Raj Films announced its foray into the field by confirming their first project, The Railway Men. It's dedicated to "the unsung heroes of the Bhopal Gas tragedy" and stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Irrfan Khan's son Babil.