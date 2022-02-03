Entertainment

Rannvijay Singha exits 'MTV Roadies'; Sonu Sood to replace him?

Written by Nilesh Rao Feb 03, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Rannvijay Singha ends his 'MTV Roadies' stint after almost 20 years

Rannvijay Singha, who became synonymous with MTV Roadies, has exited the show, ending an almost two decade-long association. To note, Singha started out as a contestant on Roadies, winning its first season, and then proceeded to being the host and judge. News has it that he will be replaced by a well-known Bollywood actor and rumors suggest it might be Sonu Sood.

Information Next season of the show starts rolling from February 14

The "new face" will be the mentor-host of the 19th season of the youth based reality show. The shooting of this edition starts from February 14 in South Africa. Reports say that Sood will be the only host on the show, meaning makers will do away with gang leaders, too. So, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and the like may not return as well.

Quote Source told media about 'new face,' silent on Singha

"The new face is a well-known Bollywood actor who is fearless and will take the journey to a whole new level with their unparalleled energy. The journey is just about to begin, and fans are in for a great surprise as the host will be unveiled soon," a source told News18. They, however, did not reveal why Singha was shown the door.

Reaction This is what Singha told of the development

Meanwhile, Singha told HT that " things didn't work out from both sides," while clarifying the break-up was not muddy. "I've been working with the channel for 18 years....it has been a key pillar of my journey. I've done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi (Production house and I are not in sync)," he said.

Details Singha is currently hosting 'Safari India,' 'Shark Tank India'

For now, Singha is busy hosting Shark Tank India, which premiered on December 20 last year. The business reality TV series is the Indian version of American show Shark Tank, which has budding entrepreneurs pitching their business plans in front of a panel of investors or sharks. Singha also hosts Safari India, a wildlife show, which takes him to several wildlife sanctuaries in India.