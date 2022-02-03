Entertainment

'Anek' release shifted to May, to clash with 'Mission Majnu'

'Anek' release shifted to May, to clash with 'Mission Majnu'

Written by Nilesh Rao Feb 03, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

Clash of thrillers: It's 'Anek' v/s 'Mission Majnu' on May 13

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, makers of Anek have also decided to postpone the film's release. While the first one will hit theaters on May 20, the socio-political thriller comes a week ahead of it. This means, Anek will release on May 13, instead of March 31, as was previously planned, and will now clash directly with Mission Majnu, which features Sidharth Malhotra in lead.

Details Know about both the films

Led by Ayushmann Khurrana, Anek has been directed by Anubhav Sinha, in their second collaboration after Article 15. Bhushan Kumar is jointly producing the film with Sinha. Its competitor, Mission Majnu is a spy thriller, which is backed by RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media LLP. Given that both the films are thrillers, it will be interesting to see which one clicks.

While announcing the new release date, Khurrana wrote, "It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022." Along with this, he also shared a new poster where we see the upper part of Khurrana's face. It seems Joshua (Khurrana) is spying on a terrorist camp from over a distance. The topography looks arid.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Observation Did 'RRR' force 'Anek' release postponement, like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

It seems Anek and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shifted from March to May to avoid clash with RRR, which releases on March 25. RRR has faced numerous release delays, but its team has successfully managed to maintain the hype around it. As a result, viewers are eagerly waiting for the film. Given this sentiment, it's a wise move by Anek and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers.

Career Khurrana has several interesting projects in pipeline

Anek has been shot in various locations in the Northeast, like Assam and Shillong. About his role, Khurrana had said, "While I have always backed novel stories, Anek pushed me to perform with a renewed zest." Meanwhile, apart from Anek, Khurrana will next be seen in Doctor G along with Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Aanand L. Rai-backed An Action Hero in pipeline.