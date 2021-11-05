Bollywood welcomes back #MeToo accused Sajid Khan, directorial-comeback rolls soon

Sajid Khan's next to feature John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh?

After almost a seven-year-long hiatus, filmmaker Sajid Khan is returning to the director's chair. Reports suggest that Khan, who had last directed Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta in the 2014 flick Humshakals, has finalized on a comedy for his comeback in the Hindi film industry. The directorial will go on floors in March next year, as per an update.

Cast

Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham to star in the action-comedy?

Reports suggest that Khan wanted to roped in his good friends and frequent collaborators Riteish Deshmukh and Satyameva Jayate 2 actor John Abraham for playing the key roles. And the Dostana actor has given his nod to the "action-comedy," said a source. "The script has been locked and both the actors are excited to do this action comedy together," they told Pinkvilla.

Details

Amar Butala to join Khan's project as a producer

"The yet untitled project will be shot in India and abroad (most probably London). The recce is expected to begin in December," they informed, while adding, "The film will go on the floors in March in an overseas country and the same will be followed by a schedule in India." Amar Butala, currently working on Bull starring Shahid Kapoor, will be its producer.

Career

Abraham has his diary choked for the coming months

A noted studio may also join the project. Rumors suggest it may be Fox Star Studios. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jism actor is expecting the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 this month. Attack is his next that is hitting theaters on January 26, 2022. He also finished filming Ek Villain Returns last month. Further, Abraham will be seen as antagonist in Pathan.

Information

After #MeToo allegations surfaced, Khan was banned for a year

In 2018, Khan had to step down as the director of Housefull 4 after many women from the industry, including Mandana Karimi and Rachel White, accused him of sexual harassment in the wake of India's #MeToo movement. As a result, the Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had banned the director for a year. Recently in January, Sherlyn Chopra raised allegations against him.