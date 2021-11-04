Mahesh Babu-Keerthy's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' not a Sankranthi release anymore

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 05:51 pm

It's an April show for Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got a new release date. The film, having one of the most sought-after stars alongside Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore, is no longer releasing on Sankranthi. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie will now hit screens on April 1, 2022. While this may seem like you're being fooled (because of the date), it's a confirmed news.

Release

Actor drops new poster on Diwali to confirm the development

Yesterday, the Pokiri hero took to his official Twitter handle to announce the new release date of the actioner. Sharing a dashing poster of him from the upcoming film, he captioned it as, "April 1st 2022!! #HappyDiwali." It was enough to understand that his film is out of the Sankranthi race. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in theaters on January 13.

Twitter Post

Check out Babu's tweet here

Information

Babu, Suresh to share screen space for the first time

Interestingly, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the first collaboration between two of the southern film industry's hotshots, Babu and Suresh. Earlier in August, on the Sarileru Neekevvaru star's birthday, a teaser from the film was dropped, which started trending in no time. The film, which is being shot in Spain, among other places, is the seventh directorial of Petla, whose last release was Geetha Govindam.

Details

S Thaman is composing music for this Telugu film

Meanwhile, the Telugu flick is being backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus, respectively. Babu's G Mahesh Babu Entertainment is a co-producer of the film. It's his fifth production venture. Madhie is the cinematographer, while S Thaman is composing the music of the project.

Projects

Both Suresh, Babu have busy days ahead

Apart from this film, both Babu and Suresh have several interesting ventures in pipeline. Suresh's Annaatthe released today. Co-starring Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, the film has her playing his sister. She will next be seen in her much-awaited sports drama, Good Luck Sakhi. Meanwhile, the Spyder actor will star in SS Rajamouli's next. He has also signed a film with Trivikram Srinivas, co-starring Pooja Hegde.