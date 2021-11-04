Sanya Malhotra's new Juhu apartment is worth Rs. 14.3 crore?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 05:42 pm

Sanya Malhotra's next 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' hits Netflix tomorrow

The festive season is all about gifting but no one can trump Sanya Malhotra. She seems to have outdone everyone this time. The Bollywood actress has bought herself a brand new house in Mumbai, which is worth a whopping Rs. 14.3 crore! Reports say the plush apartment bought by the Badhaai Ho actress is situated in the Bayview building located on Juhu-Versova Link Road.

Details

Actress to become Hrithik Roshan's neighbor, say reports

The actress bought the sprawling new space along with her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra. A builder named Samir Bhojwani previously owned the luxurious space, which was transferred to the Dangal actress's name on October 14 this year. Reports suggest that Malhotra's neighbor is none other than Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, who owns two houses (worth Rs. 100 crore) in the same building.

Information

Malhotra's earlier living space was a one-bedroom apartment

However, this isn't the first time Malhotra is buying a living place. She bought a flat in 2018, too. "I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to," she had told portals.

Investment

This is why the Delhi-native bought a house in Mumbai

"At first, I was skeptical...considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place," the actress had earlier opened up about why she bought a house in Mumbai despite hailing from Delhi. Apart from this, she said Mumbai also "calms me down and it fills me with a strange kind of independence."

Projects

Malhotra's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is releasing on Netflix tomorrow

On the work front, Malhotra has already featured in Pataakha, Ludo, Shakuntala Devi, and Pagglait. Her next movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar is dropping on Netflix tomorrow. The actress will romance actor Abhimanyu Dassani in the flick, which has been produced by Karan Johar. Set in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the Vivek Soni-directorial tells the story of a married couple trying to sustain their long-distance relationship.