Prabhas in talks with 'Amaran' director for new drama: Report

By Isha Sharma 04:46 pm Jul 06, 202504:46 pm

Prabhas is currently juggling multiple projects, including Maruthi's The Raja Saab. Meanwhile, a report by Pinkvilla suggests that the actor is in talks with filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy for a new project. Periasamy, best known for his work on Amaran, has reportedly narrated an army-themed script to Prabhas. The actor was impressed and asked for another narration before finalizing the deal. UV Creations might produce the project.