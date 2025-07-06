Prabhas in talks with 'Amaran' director for new drama: Report
What's the story
Prabhas is currently juggling multiple projects, including Maruthi's The Raja Saab. Meanwhile, a report by Pinkvilla suggests that the actor is in talks with filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy for a new project. Periasamy, best known for his work on Amaran, has reportedly narrated an army-themed script to Prabhas. The actor was impressed and asked for another narration before finalizing the deal. UV Creations might produce the project.
Director's success
About Periasamy's 'Amaran' and upcoming project
Periasamy's last film, Amaran, was a biographical war drama that received critical acclaim and commercial success. It starred Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The film was produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The director is currently busy with a film starring Dhanush and has also collaborated with T Series for an upcoming pan-India film.
Upcoming movies
Take a look at Prabhas's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, it will be released on December 5. He also has Fauji, Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2 in the pipeline. He was recently seen in a cameo role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.