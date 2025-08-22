You can't play real-money games on Dream11, MPL, Zupee anymore

India 's leading real money gaming (RMG) firms, including Dream Sports (owner of Dream11), Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Zupee, have started suspending cash-based contests and games on their platforms. The move comes soon after the Indian government passed an online gaming bill in both Houses of Parliament. The legislation bans online money games where players deposit with the expectation of winning money back.

Service suspension Dream Sports halts 'Pay to Play' contests Dream Sports has suspended all 'Pay to Play' contests on its newly launched fantasy sports app, Dream Picks. The company is also suspending its casual RMG app, Dream Play. "In view of the recent development pertaining to 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025,' we are pausing all 'Pay to Play' Fantasy Sports contests on our platform," said a notice on the app.

Platform changes Gameskraft, MPL also take similar steps MPL has also suspended all cash-based gaming services on its platform. "While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly," a spokesperson said. Bengaluru-based Gameskraft is pausing 'Add Cash' and 'Gameplay services' on its rummy apps, including RummyCulture. However, withdrawal services remain available as per platform policies.

Operational changes Zupee halts paid games Zupee, an RMG platform focused on board games, has announced the suspension of "paid games" on its platform. However, it remains fully operational with free titles like Ludo Supreme and Snakes & Ladders still available for all users. Opinion trading platform Probo also announced that it is immediately halting RMG operations in light of the new bill.