Cambricon's stock soars as China bets big on semiconductors
Cambricon Technologies just saw its shares jump 20% this Friday, riding a wave of excitement as China pushes to make its own semiconductors.
Since July 10, Cambricon's stock has shot up 125%, landing it among the top performers on the CSI 300 index.
The buzz picked up after reports that NVIDIA asked suppliers to halt production related to its H20 chips, nudging investors to check out Chinese AI chipmakers instead.
Cambricon's chips could soon be in every Chinese device
With geopolitical tensions running high, Chinese authorities are urging companies to avoid NVIDIA's H20 chips and consider local alternatives.
That's sent demand for domestic chips soaring—especially with new Chinese AI models like DeepSeek gaining traction.
In July, Cambricon doubled down by investing 4 billion yuan into developing large-model chips, showing they're serious about powering China's tech future.