Cambricon's stock soars as China bets big on semiconductors Business Aug 22, 2025

Cambricon Technologies just saw its shares jump 20% this Friday, riding a wave of excitement as China pushes to make its own semiconductors.

Since July 10, Cambricon's stock has shot up 125%, landing it among the top performers on the CSI 300 index.

The buzz picked up after reports that NVIDIA asked suppliers to halt production related to its H20 chips, nudging investors to check out Chinese AI chipmakers instead.