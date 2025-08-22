Excel utility for ITR Form 7 is out: Download now

Key dates for filing ITR-7

ITR-7 is mainly for charitable trusts, political parties, and certain institutions that need to file under specific sections of the Income Tax Act.

If you're using this form, make sure your donations and exempt income are documented accurately to avoid any trouble with tax authorities.

Key dates: non-audit returns are due by September 15, 2025; if your accounts need auditing, you have until October 31, 2025.