Next Article
Excel utility for ITR Form 7 is out: Download now
The Income Tax Department has just rolled out the Excel utility for ITR Form 7 for Assessment Year 2025-26.
With this, all ITR forms for the current year are now up online or ready to download—making it easier to get your tax returns sorted.
Key dates for filing ITR-7
ITR-7 is mainly for charitable trusts, political parties, and certain institutions that need to file under specific sections of the Income Tax Act.
If you're using this form, make sure your donations and exempt income are documented accurately to avoid any trouble with tax authorities.
Key dates: non-audit returns are due by September 15, 2025; if your accounts need auditing, you have until October 31, 2025.