Grasim Industries's stock dips 2% despite record revenue numbers

Revenue numbers jump for Grasim

For the quarter ending June 2025, Grasim's revenue jumped to ₹40,118 crore from ₹33,861 crore last year.

Annual revenue also grew to ₹1,48,478 crore from ₹1,30,978 crore in FY24—though net profit dropped to ₹7,460 crore from last year's ₹9,837 crore.

The company just announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share (effective August 12), and market sentiment is still bullish according to Moneycontrol's August report—so investors seem optimistic about what's next for Grasim.