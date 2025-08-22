Apna's AI agent can conduct interviews in multiple languages

Apna.co has rolled out a multilingual AI Calling Agent that automates voice interviews and kicks off the hiring process instantly. The company says this tool can cut hiring time by nearly half, handling over 10,000 conversations at once in Hindi, English, and regional languages.

The AI agent jumps into action as soon as a job is posted, reaching out to candidates with an impressive 80% connection rate—way higher than manual calls.

Recruiters get real-time transcripts, audio highlights, and smart shortlists to make decisions quicker.

Interviews are tailored to each role and employer brand.

The agent scores answers on the spot and follows up with candidates via calls, WhatsApp, or email.

Everything from sourcing to screening is automated right inside the job post—making life easier for both startups and big companies.