OpenAI to set up 1st office in India
OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—is setting up shop in New Delhi later this year, marking its first official office in India.
With India now OpenAI's second-biggest user base after the US, the company has already registered locally and started hiring.
India's nearly one billion internet users make it a major focus for OpenAI.
The company offers ChatGPT's lowest monthly price here—just $4.60—to reach more people.
ChatGPT use has jumped four times over the past year in India, especially among students.
But competition is tough: Google's Gemini and Perplexity offer free advanced AI tools here.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is also handling legal challenges over alleged unauthorized content use, which it denies.