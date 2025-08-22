Cisco is firing over 200 employees in the US

Cisco , the California-based tech giant, has announced a fresh round of layoffs affecting its Bay Area workforce. The decision comes just days after the company reported higher revenue figures for its fourth quarter and fiscal year. According to filings with California's Employment Development Department, Cisco will lay off 221 employees from its Milpitas and San Francisco offices.

Layoff details Majority of job cuts in Milpitas office The affected employees were informed about their impending layoffs on August 14, with the terminations set to take effect on October 13. The majority of the job cuts, 157 positions, mostly in software engineering will be made at Cisco's Milpitas office. Meanwhile, the San Francisco office will let go of 64 employees as part of this latest round of layoffs.

Revenue report Layoffs come on the heels of strong earnings report Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings report showed a revenue of $14.7 billion, an 8% jump from the same period last year. For the entire fiscal year 2025, the company reported a revenue of $56.7 billion, up 5% from last year. The financial report also highlighted Cisco's AI infrastructure which generated $2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year, double its $1 billion goal.