Who has more screen time in 'Kannappa': Prabhas or Akshay?
What's the story
The much-awaited Telugu film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is all set to hit theaters on June 27.
The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal in special appearances.
In a recent interview with 123Telugu, Manchu revealed some interesting details about the film's final cut and key characters.
He confirmed that the runtime of Kannappa has been locked at three hours and 10 minutes after extensive editing.
He also spoke about the superstar cameos.
Character details
Prabhas's role and screen time in 'Kannappa'
Despite extensive edits, Prabhas's role remains significant in Kannappa. He plays a divine character who is instrumental in Kannappa's spiritual transformation from an atheist to a believer.
His screen time has been trimmed to 30 minutes, but he shares impactful moments with both Manchu and Mohan Babu.
Another highlight is Mohanlal's cameo, which lasts about 15 minutes but adds substantial emotional depth to the film.
Kumar's screentime
Kumar to appear as Lord Shiva for 10 minutes
In a recent interview with iDream Media, Manchu revealed that Kumar will appear as Lord Shiva for just 10 minutes in the film.
This means his screen time will be much shorter compared to Prabhas and Mohanlal's cameos.
Manchu also revealed Kumar initially rejected his offer twice before finally agreeing to be the face of Lord Shiva for this generation.
Music release
'Sri-Kala-Hasti' song to be released this week
The next song from Kannappa, titled Sri-Kala-Hasti, will be released on Wednesday.
The track has been composed by Stephen Devassy and sung by Manchu's daughters Ariaana and Viviana.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa also stars Sarathkumar, Shiva Balaji, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is produced under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment.