What's the story

The much-awaited Telugu film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is all set to hit theaters on June 27.

The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal in special appearances.

In a recent interview with 123Telugu, Manchu revealed some interesting details about the film's final cut and key characters.

He confirmed that the runtime of Kannappa has been locked at three hours and 10 minutes after extensive editing.

He also spoke about the superstar cameos.