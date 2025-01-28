What's the story

Acclaimed actor Malavika Mohanan will be sharing the screen with Malayalam cinema legend, Mohanlal, in the upcoming film Hridayapoorvam.

The project is another major milestone in Mohanan's career after her Bollywood debut in Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Currently, Mohanan is gearing up for her Telugu debut in the upcoming comedy horror film The Raaja Saab headlined by Prabhas.

The film is slated to hit theaters on May 30.