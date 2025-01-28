Malavika Mohanan to star with Mohanlal in 'Hridayapoorvam': Report
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Malavika Mohanan will be sharing the screen with Malayalam cinema legend, Mohanlal, in the upcoming film Hridayapoorvam.
The project is another major milestone in Mohanan's career after her Bollywood debut in Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Currently, Mohanan is gearing up for her Telugu debut in the upcoming comedy horror film The Raaja Saab headlined by Prabhas.
The film is slated to hit theaters on May 30.
Production details
'Hridayapoorvam' shoot to begin in Kochi
Per reports, Hridayapoorvam's shooting will begin next week under the direction of Sathyan Anthikad.
The shooting will begin on February 10 in Kochi with a traditional pooja ceremony. Mohanlal will join the sets on February 14.
Although the details of Mohanan's character are still under wraps, her track record of picking varied and powerful roles indicates this will be yet another brilliant performance from the actor.
Career highlights
Mohanan's journey in the film industry
The daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan, Mohanan made her acting debut in the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole.
She was widely praised for her lead role in Majid Majidi's Hindi film Beyond the Clouds, also starring Ishaan Khatter.
Her other notable works include leading roles in the Malayalam thriller The Great Father (2017), and Tamil action films Petta (2019) and Master (2021).