What's the story

The Madras High Court has dismissed Netflix India's plea to quash a copyright claim by actor Dhanush over the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The case pertains to allegations of unauthorized usage of footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the aforementioned documentary.

The court also told Los Gatos, Netflix's Indian entity, that it would hear an interim injunction filed by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films on February 5.