Next Article

Nayathara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's fans are worried: Here's why

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:07 pm Mar 02, 202409:07 pm

What's the story A recent Reddit post claimed that South Indian star Nayanthara has unfollowed her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, on Instagram, sparking curiosity among fans. Adding to the intrigue, Nayanthara shared a cryptic Instagram Story that read, "She's going to forever say, 'I got this,' even with tears in her eyes." This has left fans questioning the couple's relationship status, fueling further speculation. Here's what we know.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Nayanthara, who made her Hindi debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023), directed by Atlee, is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. The couple is known for their candidness about their relationship on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of their lives with followers. Amid rumors of trouble in their relationship, Nayathara's Instagram handle continues to have pictures of the duo. At the time of publishing, Nayanthara was following Shivan; it is unclear if she unfollowed him previously.

Love on social media

Nayanthara's previous posts showed love for Vignesh

Despite these recent developments, Nayanthara and Shivan's love for each other is evident in their past social media posts. Quite recently, on Valentine's Day last month, Nayanthara penned a heartfelt message for Shivan. She wrote, "I love you more than you could ever know, More than I could ever say, But I hope to show you everyday. Happy Valentine's Day my Forever. 10 years of pure love [and] blessings (sic)."

Nayanthara-Shivan's wedding

Couple had intimate wedding in Mahabalipuram

Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, in Tamil Nadu. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi were among the attendees. Despite all the speculation, there seems to be no trouble in their paradise, as Nayanthara shared a picture with Vignesh on Instagram Stories as recently as last week.

Controversies

Birth of their kids, controversies surrounding it

Nayanthara and Shivan became parents to twin baby boys, Uyir and Ulagam, in October 2022, four months after their wedding, through surrogacy. Following this, they were surrounded by multiple controversies over whether they violated surrogacy laws. In their defense, the couple submitted documents stating they registered their marriage six years before their 2022 wedding. Notably, the 2021 Surrogacy (Regulation) Act states that a couple can opt for surrogacy only if they have been married for five years or more.