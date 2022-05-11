Entertainment

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's rumored wedding: Everything we know so far

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are set to tie the knot on June 9

Well, it looks like lady superstar Nayanthara is finally taking the plunge. If media reports are to be believed, she has set a date for her wedding with partner-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9. While neither of them has officially announced the news, social media is buzzing with anticipations and speculations about the same. Here's what we know of the wedding so far.

Marriage Couple to tie the knot at Tirumala Tirupati temple

It's well known that the couple is spiritual. And, they often visit Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. Even a few weeks back, they had gone to the temple to perform pooja for their recent film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. So, quite naturally, they have decided to tie the knot there. Reportedly, it will be an intimate affair with only their immediate family in attendance.

Post-wedding An elaborate wedding party in Chennai

Though the lovebirds have opted to have an intimate wedding ceremony, reports suggest that the couple will host an elaborate wedding party in Chennai. Apparently, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi are among those invited to the party. While we don't know the date of this gathering, it is anticipated that it will happen a few days after the wedding.

Honeymoon Couple to ditch honeymoon due to busy schedule

As per speculations, the duo will not go on a honeymoon immediately after their wedding. This is because Nayanthara has her dates full with her upcoming projects in various languages. Also, Shivan is set to direct Ajith Kumar's next, which is expected to be rolled out in September. Once they finish off their ongoing commitments, they may set a date for their honeymoon.

Engagement They got engaged back in 2021

The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for the past six years, after meeting on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Thaan in 2015. In March 2021, Shivan shared a photo with Nayanthara that focused on a ring on her finger. It sparked speculations about their engagement. During a talk-show appearance, Nayanthara confirmed suspicions by revealing that they indeed got engaged.

Actor Keerthy Suresh might have just confirmed the wedding. She attended an award function along with Nayanthara and Shivan recently. There, she apparently asked them, "June 9th is your wedding, right?" Now we don't know whether she was serious or teasing them about the reports.