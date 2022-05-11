Entertainment

Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' season 2 is coming; promo now out

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 11, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Netflix has renewed the docuseries Indian Matchmaking for its second season, signaling the return of viral matchmaker Sima Taparia. The streaming giant shared an announcement teaser on Tuesday that has received many mixed reactions from viewers. The reality show's concept revolves around arranging matches among rich and affluent Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The streaming service has not announced a release date for the show yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Upon its release in 2020, Indian Matchmaking saw a lot of controversies due to its portrayal of Indian traditions that were considered to be regressive.

Taparia, widely referred to as Sima Aunty, often dictated the need for "adjusting" in relationships and circulated the participants based on their looks, thereby earning flak.

Also, a participant, Aparna Shewakramani, called out the show for misrepresenting her.

Season-1 Taparia's traditional methods helped decide ideal matches

Before going into the sophomore season, let us tell you about the first season. It followed Mumbai-based matchmaker Taparia who traveled the world on a (very) important quest to set singles up for relationships or marriages. Taparia maintained a ledger that contained a database of all her eligible candidates. How did she decide on a couple's compatibility? Based on kundalis and good looks, duh!

Recent The promo has some entertaining highlights

It seems the second season won't be that different. The teaser's caption read, "It's wedding season and Seema Aunty is back. Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook." Here, Taparia talked about the concept of arranged marriage. And, the barely 44-second-long clip featured the participants from last season as some fell in love, some got married, and some just didn't work out.

Reactions Promo of season 2 got mixed reactions, too

This clip has left netizens divided. While some commented on Netflix's post and said, "Why is there a season 2 of this nonsense!", others wrote, "Oh this was quite fun to watch." "Season one was so bad but I know I'll end up watching season two," read another comment. The first season had aired on July 16, 2020. It's also getting a third season!