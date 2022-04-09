Entertainment

5 releases on OTT platforms you can watch this weekend

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 09, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

5 OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Weekends are meant for catching up on all the movies and series that have been released across various digital platforms in the last few days. So, in this article, we have curated a list of exciting new OTT releases that you can pick from, or even have a marathon! Let us take a look at the top five releases you can watch this weekend.

#1 'Dasvi'

Dasvi released on JioCinema and Netflix on Thursday (April 7). Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Nimrat Kaur, the film revolves around a vain chief minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Bachchan), whose corruption scam lands him in jail. Chaudhary's ego finally gets challenged with honest, upright jail superintendent Jyoti Deswal's (Gautam Dhar) entry as he gets instigated to pass Class-10 and prove his mettle.

#2 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'

Kaun Pravin Tambe? tells the story of the unbelievable life of real-life cricketer Pravin Tambe, who made his professional debut at 41. Actor Shreyas Talpade essays the titular character. The Bollywood film co-features Parambrata Chatterjee as sportswriter Rajat Sanyal, Anjali Patil, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The Jayprad Desai-directorial was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (April 1). It has been backed by Fox Star Studios.

#3 'All The Old Knives'

Hollywood film All the Old Knives is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Having stellar actors like Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce in its cast, the thriller features Pine and Newton as ex-lovers and CIA agents Henry Pelham and Celia Harrison, respectively. It has been directed by Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen and produced by Chockstone Pictures and Jackson Pictures

#4 'Ek Love Ya'

Directed by Prem, Ek Love Ya is a Kannada romantic action movie that has debutant Raanna, Rachita Ram, Rakshita, and Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead roles. "Amar, a bright young boy, falls in love with Anitha, but when she rejects his advances, Amar turns into a different person with dim prospects," reads its synopsis. The film was released on ZEE5 on Friday (April 8).

#5 'Taanakkaran'

Taanakkaran rounds up this list. Starring Vikram Prabhu, Anjali Nair, Anbuarasan, and MS Bhaskar, it has been directed by Tamizh. The Tamil movie narrates the story of Prabhu, an aggressive trainee who stands up against ruthless senior police officers during the training sessions. Taanakkaran released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (April 8) in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It has received rave reviews from critics.