Entire 'James Bond' franchise now available on Amazon Prime Video

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 07:49 pm

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has brought forth an exciting festive offering. Now, it will be home to nearly all of the James Bond movies, starting from the very first one, 1962's Dr. No, to 2015's Spectre. As many as 23 titles from the uber-famous 007 franchise have become available on the OTT platform on December 18. Now, let the Bond bonanza begin!

Context Why does this story matter?

The reason behind Bond movies' arrival on Prime Video is a major deal the OTT giant struck back in May. The firm had acquired the studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer for $8.45 billion, thereby owning hundreds of MGM titles. Reportedly, this acquisition brought Prime Video as many as 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of television. Now, the Bond films have finally arrived on the platform.

Details Now, binge watch movies like 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace'

Coming back to the detective films, based on Ian Fleming's books, people would be able to spend their holidays binge-watching the much-loved titles. As per data sent in by PR, films like Casino Royale, From Russia With Love, The Spy Who Loved Me, The Man With The Golden Gun, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Quantum of Solace, among others, would be available to stream.

Information All Daniel Craig titles before 'No Time To Die' present

In fact, every movie before the most recent No Time To Die [25th James Bond title] is present as part of the deal, except for one. Only 1983's Octopussy will not be available to stream that saw Roger Moore turning up as the special agent for the sixth time. Also, all four Daniel Craig movies before No Time To Die are also present.

Business Speculations about next Bond are gaining momentum right now

Releasing in Indian theaters on September 30, Craig's swansong as the MI6 agent brought in great business. In the post-COVID-19 period, it raked in $600 million globally from a whopping budget of $250 million. This proved the franchise remained as lucrative as ever. While discussions about the next James Bond get heated, relax and enjoy the previous films from the comfort of your homes.

Information 'Jai Bhim', 'Marakkar', 'Sardar Udham': Prime Video is on roll!

This year has been profitable for Prime Video with several titles like Jai Bhim and Sardar Udham doing exceptionally well. Last month, the fantasy series The Wheel Of Time became the platform's most-watched series premiere of 2021. Mohanlal-led Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham recently dropped in here.