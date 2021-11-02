'No Time to Die': Daniel Craig's swansong Bond offering impresses

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 01:13 pm

Daniel Craig's last James Bond outing impresses box office

Well, it looks like No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie, has emerged as a winner at the box office. According to a media report, the spy action film has collected a stunning $600 million across the world. To note, No Time to Die marks Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond. The film was made on a gigantic budget of $250 million.

Information

Let's see how much love these countries showered upon Bond

In America, the film had touched the $300 million mark in its opening weekend. It also made $116.4 million in the UK market. As far as the small pockets are concerned, the sleuth film earned $62 million in Germany, while in France it collected some $26.1 million. No Time to Die is the biggest Universal release in the Netherlands, where it fetched $18.4 million.

Updates

Pandemic outbreak in China restricted the film's revenue

Though the film received early positive reviews, the opening in the US was mildly disappointing. This feat of $600 million could be achieved only after the film premiered in China. It collected $28.2 million in the opening weekend, which is good but not great. The shortfall was because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the Asian country, which resulted in theaters getting closed, again.

Details

$600 million is an impressive mark given the pandemic situation

However, given the current pandemic situation, this collection is pretty impressive, said experts. The Cary Joji Fukunaga-helmed project had the script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Craig was lauded by his fans and critics for his performance as Bond. The film had him as the retired MI6 agent who gets hired by the CIA to crack a kidnapped scientist's case.

Cast

'No Time to Die' had support of many acclaimed actors

Apart from Craig, the makers retained some other actors from previous Bond films like Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, and Rory Kinnear. Rami Malek played the main antagonist in No Time to Die. Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, and Ana de Armas round up the stellar star cast of the film, which was the franchise's longest outing.