'Aranyak' Season 2 in the making, confirms Siddharth Roy Kapur

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 07:07 pm

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur reveals that Raveen Tandon's Netflix digital debut 'Aranyak' will have a season 2.

There's good news for Raveena Tandon fans. The actress will be soon working on Season 2 of her Netflix web series debut Aranyak. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur recently gave a hint about the plans of executing the series in the second season. The murder mystery was well received by viewers and critics for its interesting plot and captivating performances of the actors. Here's more.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Kapur had produced several successful films like Dangal, Haider, Barfi, and Kai Po Che under his production label Roy Kapur Films. Aranyak, which was the producer's debut in the OTT genre was directed by Vinay Waikul, had many thrilling moments along with a supernatural element to it. However, it would be interesting to see how the story of Kasturi and Angad moves ahead.

Information Plot will be moving ahead from where it left off

Roy Kapur also revealed the story's progression which is being developed by his team to PTI. "The characters of Kasturi Dogra and Angad will take forward things from here. There will be Mahadev (Ashutosh Rana) as well. These three characters are the fulcrum of the show. The end of season one gave a hint to it," he narrated without revealing more about season 2.

Additional information Kapur on 'interesting trend' of women characters in OTT projects

"OTT platforms have given the opportunity to use the wealth of acting talent that we have. There are so many actresses who were not active earlier but now have the chance to show (their talent)," Roy Kapur mentioned. He further spoke about how box office numbers are usually led by heroes. Now with the dawn of female superstars, he thinks the trend is changing.

Flashback 'Aranyak' S01 unfolded many dark secrets of the town

Aranyak was led by Tandon along with Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana. The crime thriller takes place in the hills with folklore playing a crucial role in solving the murder(s) happening in that area. Tandon and Chatterjee, who play cops, try to unravel the mystery of a missing tourist in the Himalayan region. Rohan Sippy and Charudutt Acharya are the creators of Aranyak.