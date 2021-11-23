'Aranyak' trailer: Raveena Tandon deals with murder mystery, myth, power

Raveena Tandon goes head-on with crime, power struggle in 'Aranyak' trailer

Raveena Tandon, who ruled Bollywood in the 1990s, is making her debut in the digital realm with the Netflix series, Aranyak. Makers dropped the trailer for the murder mystery drama recently and the prospects are exciting. Co-starring Parambrata Chatterjee, the series involves a murder investigation, a forgotten myth, and the secrets of the forest. It will premiere on December 10. Here's a trailer breakdown.

The trailer gives vibes similar to the recently released murder mystery drama, Candy, starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy. Both dramas take place in the hills with some folklore playing a crucial role in solving the murder(s) that happen in that area. The Voot Select show is centered around the "everyone has a secret" theme, which is also seen in the Netflix offering.

Tandon and Chatterjee join hands to solve a big case

Tandon's Kasturi Dogra is set to step down from the post of Sironah's Station House Officer (SHO) to be replaced by Angad Malik (Chatterjee). But right before that a tourist reports a probable abduction and thus a town-wide hunt begins. Dogra refuses to step down when a big case is in front of her and sets on the case along with Malik.

The crime investigation will unfold several dark secrets of town

But what begins as Dogra's mission to prove herself leads to a lot of calamitous incidents, with the web of crime connecting the who's who of the town. As the name suggests, the forest has a big role to play with director Vinay Waikul using the plantation as a symbol of mysticism and myths. "Everyone has a secret" seems to be the theme here.

Tandon shared the trailer on social media

Ek gunaah, aur itne saare gunegaar.

Kya SHO Kasturi pata laga paayegi kaun sach bol raha hai, aur kaun jhoot? Sironah ke sach ke liye taiyaar rahiye, watch Aranyak on 10th December. Only on Netflix. #Aranyak #AranyakOnNetflix@NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ABsQTewZgA — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 22, 2021

Rohan Sippy is showrunner of this Roy Kapur Films-backed project

Apart from Tandon and Chatterjee, the show stars Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Indraneil Sengupta, and Zakir Hussain. Aranyak has Rohan Sippy as showrunner. Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment are its producers. The 47-year-old had traveled to Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh in late 2020 to shoot for the web series. The team had shot during the pandemic, strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety norms.