'Pon Manickavel' review: Plot is like a child's fantasy play

Directed by AC Mugil, ‘Pon Manickavel’ is a cop drama

Often times, we see kids pretending to be police officers, running around with fake guns, and staging a play. Pon Manickavel reminded me of it. With no solid story and characters running like headless chickens toward nowhere, the film is nothing but a disappointment. More so, for Prabhu Deva's fans, who were waiting to see him perform as an actor. Here's our review.

Prabhu Deva's recent films like Devi, Lakshmi, and Gulebagavali were pretty disastrous. When Pon Manickavel was announced, it naturally came as an exciting news for his fans. But is the film worse than Devi or Lakshmi? Well, YES! Directed by AC Mugil, the film has Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading lady, while Prabhakar plays a pivotal role. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

The screenplay is predictable and has no exciting elements

Prabhu Deva plays Pon Manickavel, a retired cop, who is brought back by the police department to solve a mysterious murder of a judge. Why is this mysterious? We will never know. The plot was so predictable that even non-primetime soap operas would be put to shame. But at some point, you will even give up to predict what's going to happen.

Film takes off on a high note, but then...

The film starts with beautiful visuals of a posh home, and then you will be startled with a headless body lying at the entrance. This was the only exciting part of the whole film. Pon Manickavel investigates the case. Nothing interests us. There are so many issues like police brutality, substance abuse and women's safety. And, Manickavel is the savior of all (duh!).

It's nothing but a compilation of old Tamil cop dramas

On the whole, Pon Manickavel is nothing but a rough compilation of several Tamil cop dramas. It will make you surrender after a few scenes. But, if you manage to watch till the end, you will have a good sleep. PS: Don't watch the film during a work break or you may end up taking a cat nap. Verdict: Pon Manickavel bags one star.