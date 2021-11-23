Apart from 'Adipurush,' where will we see Prabhas next?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 23, 2021, 12:43 pm

Prabhas is one of the most bankable actors in recent times

Prabhas is a busy man these days! While waiting for his Radhe Shyam to hit theaters next January 14, he is also gearing up for two of his upcoming big films, Adipurush, and Salaar. Shooting of the Om Raut-helmed period drama got finished some weeks back, but filming of the latter is still on. Let us discuss more about his projects.

Fact

Shooting of 'Adipurush' got over in 103 days

When Adipurush shooting schedules got over finally, Raut had posted a group photo and had written, "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot (sic)." Based on the mythological tale of Ramayana, the film had gone on the floors earlier this year.

Characters

Prabhas to play Lord Rama, while Kriti Sanon portrays Sita

In Adipurush, Prabhas is portraying Lord Rama's character, while Kriti Sanon is essaying Sita. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will step into the character of Ravana, the supreme anti-hero of Ramayana, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Adipurush is reportedly one of the costliest Indian movies ever made and the hype around it is naturally contagious.

Details

His 'Salaar' might release when 'Laal Singh Chaddha' hits theaters

The multi-lingual period drama will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas also has Salaar, Project K, and Spirit. Salaar, a Kannada and Telugu action thriller film, will see him paired with Shruti Haasan. Its release date is not out yet, but reports suggest that it will premiere around the time Laal Singh Chaddha hits theaters, i.e., April, 2022.

Information

'Radhe Shyam' to engage in a clash with 'Bheemla Nayak'

Radhe Shyam is another of Prabhas-led much-awaited project that hits cinema halls around Sankranthi. It will engage in a direct clash with another biggie, Bheemla Nayak, which stars Pawan Kalyan, and Rana Daggubati. SS Rajamouli's beast of a film, RRR, releases just a week prior to Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, the Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial's plot has been leaked by lyricist Krishna Kanth in an interview.