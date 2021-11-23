International Emmy Awards 2021: Indian nominees fail to score wins

The 49th International Emmy Awards were announced last night

The winners of the prestigious International Emmy Awards were presented at a New York City event yesterday. And sadly, the three nominees from India could not score wins. While Sushmita Sen's Aarya was nominated in the Best Drama Series category, comedian-actor Vir Das's Vir Das: For India competed in the comedy segment. Nawazuddin Siddiqui had bagged a Best Actor nomination. Here's a recap.

Why does this story matter?

Every year, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honors the best in television programming across the world (outside the United States). The awards are usually presented in 16 categories and Indian shows have often picked up nominations, scoring wins too. Shows like Sacred Games and Lust Stories have earned nods, while Delhi Crime won in the Best Drama category last year.

'It was an honor to represent my country,' wrote Das

In a star-studded live event, the winners were announced. Das, who was recently under fire for his Two Indias monologue, posted glimpses from the event, writing: "It was an honor to represent my country." He also heaped praises on Call My Agent! for winning in the segment. Siddiqui, who was nominated for his film Serious Men, lost to David Tennant for Des (UK).

Both Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were present yesterday

Meanwhile, Aarya Sareen will be back in Season 2 soon

Drama series Tehran (Israel) picked up the Best Drama trophy beating Ram Madhvani's Aarya and two other shows—El Presidente and There She Goes Season 2. Madhvani, whose thriller Dhamaka recently released on Netflix, graced the red carpet last night along with his entire team. Although the Disney+ Hotstar show didn't win, the thriller is coming with a new season soon.

Team 'Aarya' at the 49th International Emmy Awards

Here are the other winners of the event

Coming to the other winners, Atlantic Crossing took home the trophy for best TV Movie/Mini-Series. Masked Singer (UK) won big in the Non-Scripted Entertainment segment while the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards was picked up as the best Non-English Language US Primetime Program. Best Performance by an actress went to Hayley Squires for Adult Material. Check out the complete list on the official website.