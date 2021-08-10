Ram Madhvani wraps up 'Aarya 2,' says journey was scary

Season two of the Disney+ Hotstar series went on floors earlier this year in February

Director Ram Madhvani on Tuesday announced he has finished filming the second season of the crime-drama series Aarya, fronted by Sushmita Sen. Season two of the Disney+ Hotstar series went on floors earlier this year in February. The show's first season revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is shot.

Show

Madhvani also thanked his cast and crew for their support

"It's a wrap," Madhvani wrote on Instagram as he captioned the pictures from the set. Madhvani thanked his cast and crew for pulling off a "safe" shoot in the middle of the pandemic. "The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The new normal in life resulted in lots of struggles as we chose to do what we're passionate about," he said.

Adaptation

The series is the Indian adaptation of Dutch crime-drama 'Penoza'

"But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people," the director said. "Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn't have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely," he added. Created by Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the series is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch crime-drama show Penoza.

Instagram Post

Here is Madhvani's Instagram post

Digital debut

'Aarya' marked Sen's digital debut and return to the screen

Aarya, which premiered last year to critical acclaim, marked Sen's digital debut and return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film No Problem. Sen also garnered appreciation from critics and viewers alike for her performance. The crime drama also starred Chandrachur Singh, Gargi Sawant, and Virti Vaghani, among others, in key roles.