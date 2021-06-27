Sushmita Sen reveals 'Aarya 2' details, boyfriend tackles marriage-proposal question

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 12:05 am

Sushmita Sen held a live session on Instagram to interact with her fans

Sushmita Sen held a live session on Instagram on Friday with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. While talking to her fans, she revealed details about her most anticipated series Aarya 2. The actress won hearts with the award-winning series Aarya and now, she is set to be back with the sequel that she said is on its last schedule.

Quote

'For all good things, one has to wait'

Aarya season 2 is in its final stage and will soon be ready for release. "The last schedule is left for Aarya, and it is not very long," Sen said during the live session. "The amount of love and appreciation you have given Aarya, when we come back you have to love season 2. For all good things, one has to wait," she added.

Reaction

Boyfriend Shawl responded to a fan's marriage proposal to Sen

During the live session, Alisah read one fan's comment, "Will you marry me?" and Shawl responded a firm "No!" even before Sen could answer. This left her in splits. Alisah, who was quite persistent to know her mom's answer, said, "It's not for you it's for mama," to which Shawl replied, "But I've answered on her behalf only no?" as the actress continued laughing.

Instagram Post

Watch Sen's Instagram video here

Instagram post A post shared by sushmitasen47 on June 26, 2021 at 12:51 pm IST

Buzz

Recently, Shawl was trolled for holding Sen's handbag

Recently, Sen and Shawl were spotted in Mumbai where he was seen carrying her handbag. Reacting to this, netizens trolled Shawl, asking him to "be a man." While one wrote, "Why he is always carrying her handbags?" another user commented, "Y the hell does he carry her bag? once in a blue moon is good but EVERYTIME?????? for gods sake be a man (sic)!"

Appreciation

Sen-starrer 'Aarya' won Filmfare and Critics Choice Awards

Coming back to Aarya, which won several awards, Sen garnered appreciation from critics and viewers alike for her performance. The former Miss Universe bagged the Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards and Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards. The crime drama, released on Disney+Hotstar, also starred Chandrachur Singh, Gargi Sawant, and Virti Vaghani, among others, in key roles.