'Superman': Every superhero that's part of James Gunn's DC debut

James Gunn 's Superman is set to reboot the DC Universe with a lighter and more connected world. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, taking over from fan-favorite Henry Cavill. Unlike previous adaptations, this film doesn't offer an origin story but instead presents a world where Superman is already known and several other heroes exist as part of the Justice Gang. Here's a look at the main characters.

Superman's new avatar David Corenswet as Superman Corenswet, known for his roles in The Politician and We Own This City, among others, is the new Superman. His portrayal of the iconic character is expected to be more vibrant and less serious than that of his predecessor, Henry Cavill. Notably, Corenswet also brings back Superman's signature red trunks in this adaptation.

Lois Lane's new face Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane Rachel Brosnahan, best known for her Emmy-winning performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, steps into the role of Lois Lane in Superman. This marks her first comic book movie role where she plays the ace reporter and Superman's love interest at the Daily Planet. She might not be a straight superhero, but sure does a lot of heavy lifting.

Villain's new face Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor Nicholas Hoult, who previously auditioned for Superman and Batman, is set to play the supervillain Lex Luthor in Superman. Known for his roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great, among others, Hoult completely shaved his head for this role. His performance has been widely praised.

New hero in action Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl Isabela Merced, known for her roles in The Last of Us and Alien: Romulus, plays Hawkgirl in Superman. This character, also known as Kendra Saunders, is a member of the Justice Gang who has been reincarnated from an ancient alien. She wields a powerful mace made of Nth metal. This will be the first time DCU fans see Hawkgirl in a live-action film after Aldis Hodge's portrayal of Hawkman in Black Adam.

Green Lantern's return Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern Nathan Fillion, a frequent collaborator of Gunn, returns as Guy Gardner in Superman. He has previously worked with the filmmaker on The Suicide Squad and Slither. In this film, Fillion will be seen sporting Gardner's comic-accurate bowl cut and brash attitude. Like all Green Lanterns, Gardner can create constructs from his powerful ring. He will also appear in the upcoming HBO series Lanterns.

Tech-savvy hero Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan as Mister Terrific and Metamorpho Edi Gathegi, known for his roles in For All Mankind and Twilight, will play Mister Terrific in Superman. This character is a member of the Justice Gang who uses high-tech gadgets like the T-Craft and T-Spheres to fight crime. The film also features Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, a member of the Justice Gang with shape-shifting abilities. Carrigan is known for his role as NoHo Hank on HBO's Barry and playing Batman villain Victor Zsasz in Gotham.