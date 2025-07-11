FBI testing employees' loyalty to Trump appointees using lie detectors  

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly intensified its use of polygraph lie-detector tests on employees. The move comes as Kash Patel, Director of the FBI, is allegedly seeking out agents who may have criticized his leadership or leaked information to the media. According to The New York Times, dozens of FBI personnel have been questioned with these tests.

Leadership concerns Details of the questioning not disclosed Among those questioned was a senior employee, though the specifics of the questioning were not detailed. Another employee was interviewed in connection with a leak, reportedly involving Patel's unusual request for a service weapon. This increased use of polygraph tests is said to be a break from precedent at the FBI, where such tests were typically reserved for suspected traitors or major offenders.

Threatened agent Ex-FBI agent's account Michael Feinberg, a former top agent at the FBI's Norfolk office, claimed he was threatened with a polygraph over his friendship with Peter Strzok. Strzok, a counterintelligence official involved in the FBI's investigation into the Trump-Russia allegations, was fired for sending negative messages about Trump during the probe. Feinberg was fired by the FBI in 2018 over the texts against Trump, and he never took the polygraph test.