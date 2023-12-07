FBI chief to visit India amid Pannun assassination plot probe

By Riya Baibhawi 01:58 pm Dec 07, 202301:58 pm

This will be Christopher Wray's first visit to India after becoming FBI chief

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray will visit India next week, United States (US) Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti confirmed. Wray's visit comes amidst an ongoing investigation into an alleged assassination plot targeting Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. It is expected that Wray will meet officials from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while in New Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, the Financial Times created a stir after it reported that the FBI foiled an assassination plot—allegedly by Indian agents—that targeted Pannun. Before this, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that agents connected to the Indian government were involved in the murder of another Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The FBI chief's visit comes at such a crucial time. The Indian government has labeled Pannun a terrorist, and he is currently being investigated by the NIA.

Wray's visit follows a high-level India-US meeting

Wray's trip follows a recent meeting between US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, where they discussed Pannun's assassination plot. The Indian government has already formed a committee to investigate the claims and has vowed to take action once the investigation concludes.

Range of issues expected to be addressed

Preparations for Wray's visit are in progress, and he is expected to discuss various issues with the NIA. These issues include cases against Pannun, US-based gangster Darmanjot Singh Kahlon, who is accused of providing weapons to kill popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The vandalism of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan supporters in March will also be on the list. This marks Wray's first visit to India since becoming FBI director in 2017.

US charges Indian citizen for Pannun plot

Earlier, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) charged Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta (52) in connection with a failed plot to kill a US-based Khalistani leader. In the indictment, the DoJ said that an unnamed senior Indian intelligence officer enlisted Gupta to hire a hitman to kill the unnamed Khalistani separatist, most likely Pannun. In response, Indian authorities asserted that it was a "matter of concern" and launched a probe into the matter.