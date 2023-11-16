UN Security Council adopts resolution for humanitarian pauses in Gaza

1/7

World 3 min read

UN Security Council adopts resolution for humanitarian pauses in Gaza

By Prateek Talukdar 10:15 am Nov 16, 202310:15 am

The UNSC passed its first resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza

After four failed attempts, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday passed its first resolution calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution, introduced by Malta, garnered 12 votes in favor, none against, and three abstentions from the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and Russia. The US and the UK abstained since the resolution failed to condemn Hamas's October 7 attacks, while Russia abstained because it didn't call for a ceasefire.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Israel has killed 11,500 people in Gaza, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages. Although the UNSC resolution is binding international law, there are several resolutions that Israel doesn't comply with. However, the current resolution is expected to add pressure on Israel since the US simply abstained from it instead of blocking it by exercising its veto.

3/7

Russia's proposed amendment fails to gain support

Before the vote, Russia's United Nations (UN) Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia tried to modify the resolution to propose a ceasefire by incorporating language from a resolution adopted by the 193-member UN General Assembly on October 27. However, the amendment fell short of the necessary support, receiving only five votes in favor, opposition from the US, and nine abstentions. Any resolution in the 15-member UNSC requires at least nine votes in favor for it to be adopted.

4/7

Resolution calls for humanitarian pauses, corridors to deliver fuel, aid

The approved resolution advocates for humanitarian pauses and corridors across the Gaza Strip for a "sufficient number of days" to enable unobstructed access for the UN, Red Cross, and other aid organizations. It also listed fuel among the things that must be allowed "unhindered" delivery, along with water, food, and medical supplies to those in need. The resolution also insists that "all parties comply with their obligations under international law, notably about the protection of civilians, especially children."

5/7

Israel's UN ambassador criticizes resolution

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan denounced the resolution as "disconnected from reality and is meaningless." He criticized the council's failure to condemn Hamas and accused the militants of intentionally allowing the humanitarian situation to worsen so that the UN would pressure Israel to withdraw from Gaza. Erdan declared, "It will not happen. Israel will continue to act until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages are returned."

6/7

First resolution mentioning 'Hamas': US ambassador

The US and UK abstained, citing the resolution's failure to condemn the October 7 attack by Hamas. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said her country could not vote "yes" to a text that did not condemn Hamas or advocate the right of all Member States to protect their citizens from terrorist attacks. "While this text does not include a condemnation of Hamas, this is the first time we've ever adopted a resolution that even mentions the word 'Hamas'," she said.

7/7

October 18 resolution came closest to adoption

The US had vetoed the UNSC's October 18 resolution calling for humanitarian pauses to deliver aid to Gaza. The Brazilian-led resolution came closest to adoption, as 12 members voted in its favor and the UK and Russia abstained. A veto by any one of the council's five permanent members—China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US—stops action on any measure. Last week, Israel agreed to four-hour humanitarian pauses. However, only limited aid has reportedly reached Gaza.