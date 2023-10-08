Death toll in Afghanistan earthquake crosses 2,000: Report

World

Death toll in Afghanistan earthquake crosses 2,000: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:57 pm Oct 08, 202301:57 pm

Over 2,000 dead, 12 villages destroyed in Afghanistan earthquake: Report

The death toll from the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that jolted western Afghanistan on Saturday has gone up to 2,000, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported, quoting a Taliban government spokesperson on Sunday. Reports also claimed that nearly 12 villages in the Ghoryan and Zinda Jan districts have been entirely destroyed due to the quake. The United Nations (UN), on the other hand, released a preliminary figure of 320 fatalities late Saturday, but later stated that the figure was still being verified.

Western Afghanistan hit by 6 quakes: USGS

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that six earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday. While a 6.3-magnitude quake struck Herat first, it was followed by five aftershocks of 5.5, 4.7, 6.3, 5.9, and 4.6 magnitudes in 30 minutes. Furthermore, local media reported that jolts were felt in the nearby provinces of Badghis and Farah. Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which is located near the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Taliban's response to Afghan quake

Amid the devastating quake, the Taliban urged local organizations to reach earthquake-hit areas quickly to take the injured to hospitals, deliver food to survivors, and provide shelter for the homeless. It also asked security agencies to use all their facilities and resources to rescue individuals trapped under debris. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Taliban added, "We ask our wealthy compatriots to give any possible cooperation and help to our afflicted brothers."

World Food Programme extends condolences

On Sunday morning, the World Food Programme in Afghanistan expressed its condolences to all the families who had lost loved ones in the earthquake. "Afghanistan has...been hit by a devastating earthquake, second one in two months, killing and injuring hundreds of people. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and homes across the Western region," it tweeted. Notably, Saturday's quake was one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in the past 20 years.

You can check out their X post here

Know about UN's action plan in Afghanistan

In total, 600 families have been affected to date, including 1,400 internally displaced people, the UN said. It also assured that the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) will be providing emergency shelter to families, including over 600 tents, blankets, and other required items. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will be deploying an emergency response unit in Zinda Jan province as well.