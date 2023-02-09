World

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll crosses 15,000, many still feared trapped

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 09, 2023, 10:23 am 3 min read

The combined number of deaths caused by a series of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has reached 15,383, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. As the death toll rose, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged the shortcomings in the initial rescue operations during his visit to Kahramanmaras. Hopes are fading as many are trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings amid freezing temperatures.

Why does this story matter?

Five significant earthquakes have jolted southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria since Monday. As many as 100 aftershocks have hit the region since the first quake.

The first earthquake, which was of magnitude 7.8, is said to be one of the deadliest in a decade.

Notably, Turkey sits on three major tectonic plates—African, Arabian, and Eurasian—making it one of the world's most seismically active zones.

Internet restricted in Turkey

Around 12,391 people died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that an Indian was missing and 10 others were stuck but safe in remote areas of Turkey. The internet has been restricted in Turkey, as per the internet observatory Netblocks. Even though many gyms, mosques, schools, and stores open up at night, the beds are costly.

Thousands sleeping in cars, tents amid sub-zero temperatures

During the early hours of Thursday, temperatures in the city of Gaziantep, located near the epicenter, dropped to -5 degrees Celsius. Thousands of families are spending the night in their cars or makeshift tents. Some are afraid to return home, while others have been restricted by the authorities. Many stores gave away wooden pallets to families to burn to keep warm.

Istanbul Stock Exchange shut down for five days

The Turkish Embassy in Delhi said those volunteering to contribute to relief efforts can deliver material for aid at the embassy in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. The Istanbul Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced a five-day shutdown in view of the disaster, the first since the 1999 earthquake that killed over 17,000 people. Syrian state media said around 2,98,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

Erdogan may face challenge in upcoming May elections

Many, including the main opposition leader, have blamed Erdogan for the scale of devastation. The elections in Turkey are slated for May, which are likely to come as the biggest challenge in Erdogan's career since he assumed power in 2003. Polls conducted before the disaster signaled a tight race for him amid allegations of corruption, a failed response to environmental disasters, and spiraling inflation.