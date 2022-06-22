World

250 killed as powerful quake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Afghanistan

250 killed as powerful quake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Afghanistan

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 22, 2022, 11:56 am 1 min read

As per the authorities, the causalities may increase as they are assessing the situation. (Representational Image)

At least 250 people were killed as a powerful earthquake jolted Afghanistan early on Wednesday, BBC reported. The quake struck the country's eastern side and the majority of the deaths took place in the province of Paktika, which reported 100 deaths and over 250 injuries so far, Reuters reported quoting disaster management officials. The earthquake's magnitude was reported as 6.1 on the Richter scale.

Details Causalities may increase as authorities assessing the situation

According to Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the chief of the Taliban administration's disaster management authority, the situation is being assessed and the impact will be communicated soon. He also stated that the death toll is being assessed. As per the preliminary investigations, besides Paktika, several deaths were also recorded in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost.