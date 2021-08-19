UN relocates about 100 personnel from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan

The group of about 100 UN personnel from across the system traveled from Kabul to Almaty, where they will continue their work remotely

The United Nations has moved about 100 of its personnel from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan in view of the security and other constraints in Kabul and they will return to the country as conditions permit, according to the spokesman of the UN chief. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. Their sudden victory has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport.

They are in Almaty and will continue their work remotely

America as well as the allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies from Kabul's airport. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Wednesday that the group of about 100 UN personnel from across the system traveled from Kabul to Almaty, where they will continue their work remotely.

UN presence in Afghanistan will adapt to security situation: Dujarric

He said the UN thanks Kazakhstan's government for the offer to host a temporary remote office of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. "As Secretary-General told the Security Council on August 16, the UN presence in Afghanistan will adapt to the security situation," Dujarric said.

'UN is committed to delivering in support of Afghan people'

Dujarric added that the UN is committed to staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need. The majority of humanitarian personnel remain in Afghanistan, providing vital assistance to millions in need. He said the remote presence will provide close support to the UN family's continuing work on the ground in Afghanistan.

Safety of staff is of paramount importance to UN: Dujarric

Dujarric said the office in Almaty will be staffed by a relatively small number of international personnel. "The safety and well-being of our staff, national and international, is a matter of paramount importance to the UN," he said. "Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan has been in touch with senior Taliban officials on the ground in Kabul," Dujarric added.

It took time to ensure a smooth relocation: Dujarric

On why the UN personnel were not relocated earlier, Dujarric said the scenes at the airport were rather chaotic. "We had to bring in a plane from the outside. It took quite a bit of time and work to coordinate with the parties on the ground, parties in the air, and others to ensure that this relocation could go smoothly," he said.