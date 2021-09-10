India tells UNSC Afghanistan still fragile; calls for inclusive government

India's comment comes at a time when the Taliban has announced its Afghan Cabinet.

India has told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the "fragility" of the Afghanistan situation is of great concern to India. In a debate on Afghanistan, India's Ambassador to UN, TS Tirumurti, stressed the need to hear the "voices of Afghan women" and realize the "aspiration of Afghan children." India's comment comes at a time when the Taliban has announced its Afghan Cabinet.

Details

Indian called for a humanitarian assistance, inclusive government

Stating that "uncertainties" loom large over the future of Afghan people, Tirumurti said, "We call on humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently and underline the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard." Referring to the new Taliban government, Tirumurti maintained that India expects an inclusive government in Afghanistan representing all sections of Afghan society.

Quote

Broad-based, inclusive government would gain greater international acceptability, legitimacy: India

On the new Taliban government, Tirumurti said, "India calls for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan, which represents all sections of Afghan society." He said, "A broad-based, inclusive, and representative formation attained via inclusive negotiated political settlement would gain greater international acceptability and legitimacy."

Context

Several top ministers in Taliban are globally designated terrorists

Another concern is that several of the ministers in the Taliban government have been identified as global terrorists. The most notable among them is the Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani. The US has described Haqqani as a "specially designated global terrorist" with close ties to al Qaeda. The US administration notably has announced a $10 million reward for information leading to Haqqani's arrest.

BRICS

BRICS summit expressed concern over use of Afghanistan by terrorists

Meanwhile, the five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) expressed concern over the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorist groups. To prevent such attempts, BRICS leaders have also pitched for an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the country. It further emphasized the need to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and uphold human rights, including those of women, children, and minorities.

Background

What is happening in Afghanistan?

Weeks after overthrowing the Afghan government, the Taliban Tuesday formed an "acting government" in Afghanistan. While it tried to form a government in collaboration with local leaders, in the end, the most important positions were held by the Taliban leaders. The group's military victory came after the US decided to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan as per a peace deal with the Taliban.