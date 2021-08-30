Rockets fired at Kabul airport, after US strikes car bomb

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 10:10 am

Several rockets were fired at the Kabul airport this morning, according to reports.

Several rockets were fired at the Kabul airport on Monday, according to witnesses and security sources cited by news agency AFP. As many as five rockets were fired, though it remains unclear whether all of them were intercepted by the United States defense system, an official said. The attack comes hours after the US said it struck a car bomb destined for the airport.

Details

Rockets launched from a vehicle in north Kabul

A security official who worked in the ousted Afghanistan government said the rockets had been launched from a vehicle in north Kabul. Further, the sound of the airport's missile defense system could be heard by local residents, AFP reported. Smoke was seen rising above buildings near the airport and one vehicle had caught fire, according to unverified social media posts.

Developments

US said it struck an explosives-laden vehicle on Sunday

US President Joe Biden had warned that more terror attacks were likely at the airport where a massive airlift of foreigners and Afghan allies is underway since the past two weeks. Notably, US had said on Sunday that it carried out an air strike on an explosives-laden vehicle headed toward the Kabul airport, potentially averting another major attack.

Information

US evacuated 1,14,000 people in past two weeks

Since August 14, the US has evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of around 1,14,400 people. It has also airlifted all local Afghan staff members at American embassies in Afghanistan along with their families, as per reports.