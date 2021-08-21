Top Taliban leaders may be exempted from UN sanctions list

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 02:10 pm

Mullah Baradar and other top Taliban leaders may be exempted from the UN sanctions list, report says.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Sirajuddin Haqqani, and 133 other leaders of the Taliban may soon be exempted from the United Nations' sanctions list on the terror group, News18 reported. Sources told the publication that such an exemption was part of the Taliban-US deal on American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban took control of the war-torn country on Sunday, triggering panic and chaos.

Details

Taliban sanctions committee was formed in 2011

The 1988 Sanctions Committee, also called the Taliban Sanctions Committee, was formed through the resolution number 1988 in 2011 by splitting the 1267 sanctions regime on Al-Qaeda. In June this year, Baradar and other top Taliban leaders were given a three-month relaxation on their travel ban to hold "peace talks" with the Afghan government and other world leaders.

Context

Taliban took over Afghanistan, ending 20-year war

The Taliban, a group of insurgents infamous for violence and infringing human rights, regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday. They had seized many key cities before reaching Kabul in a matter of days. Former President Ashraf Ghani also fled the country on Sunday. The group's return coincided with the United States' decision to withdraw troops after 20 years of war.

Information

Baradar arrives in Kabul for talks on government formation

Reportedly, Baradar today arrived in Kabul for talks with fellow group members and politicians on setting up the new Afghan government. "He will be in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up," a senior Taliban official told AFP news agency.

US

Biden says Afghanistan evacuation one of 'most difficult'

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again defended the decision to withdraw troops in an address from the White House on Friday. He called the ongoing evacuation from Afghanistan "one of the most difficult in history." The President, however, vowed to bring back all Americans and Afghans who helped them. "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home."

India

India brings back 85 more citizens from Kabul

Separately, India is rushing to evacuate its nationals from Afghanistan. On Saturday morning, an Indian Air Force plane carrying some 85 Indians took off from Kabul, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, India had brought back its ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, and nearly 200 citizens from the country. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has been speaking with US and other foreign officials about the situation.