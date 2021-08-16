Congress: No plan in place to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan

Randeep Surjewala said the situation is extremely alarming and India's strategic interests are at stake

With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, Congress on Monday asked the Modi government to wake up from its slumber and protect Indians in the strife-torn country. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the situation is extremely alarming and India's strategic interests are at stake, but the government hasn't put in place any plan to evacuate its citizens which is a gross abdication of duty.

Plan

Congress Party stands solidly behind protecting India's interests: Surjewala

"Modi government's refusal to set in motion a well-thought-out plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication of its duty and is totally unacceptable," he added. "The Congress Party stands solidly behind protecting India's interests and expects a mature political and diplomatic response from our Government over the complete collapse of Government in Afghanistan and Taliban takeover," Surjewala told reporters.

Duty

Stunning silence of Modi government is deeply disturbing: Surjewala

"Despite this, the stunning silence of Narendra Modi Government is deeply disturbing and highly intriguing, which is beyond any reasonable understanding," he added. He also said, "The Modi government's refusal to set in motion a well thought out plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication of its duty and is totally unacceptable."

Information

Urgent need to revisit our geopolitical interests: Surjewala

The Congress leader said the Taliban and Haqqani Network connections with Pakistan's ISI and JeM, LeT, JuD are well known. "There is an urgent need to revisit our geopolitical interests and its impact on J&K. Sadly, Modi Government is oblivious of the same," he said.

Need of the hour

Modi government needs to wake up from its slumber: Surjewala

"Unexplained silence at this extremely critical juncture gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that Modi government is hiding something. We are still in the dark over Modi government's role in Doha talks," he said. Need of the hour is that Modi government wakes up from its slumber and tells the country how it will tackle the dangerous situation in the immediate neighborhood, he said.

Reports

'Shameful that government has refused to take responsibility of citizens'

He cited media reports quoting the External Affairs Ministry that the Indian government doesn't take responsibility for Indians returning from abroad, and said it is shameful. "If the safe return of Indians from abroad isn't your responsibility then whose responsibility is it. No other country has done so. Every country is taking care of its citizens and is taking its assets back," he said.