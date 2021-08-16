5 killed at Kabul airport as Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 01:43 pm

The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday.

At least five people were reportedly killed at Kabul's airport on Monday as thousands attempted to flee Afghanistan amid a hostile takeover by the Taliban. The Taliban—which calls itself the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan—is set to form the interim government in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has already fled Afghanistan as the Taliban gained ground after the United States withdrew its forces from the country.

Details

Kabul airport witnesses stampede, gunshots

Witnesses at the Kabul airport informed Reuters that at least five people were killed on Monday. Chaotic scenes unfolded at the airport as several rushed to flee Afghanistan. Visuals from the scene also showed bodies lying on the ground at the airport. In other videos, gunshots can also be heard at the airport as people rush to catch flights.

Details

Unclear if stamped or gunshots killed people: Witness

Reportedly, witnesses said it was unclear if those deceased were killed in the stampede or due to the gunfire. Earlier, a US official had told Reuters that forces were "firing in the air" to prevent civilians from rushing onto the tarmac. "The crowd was out of control," the official had telephonically told Reuters. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."

Evacuation

Civilians rush to flee; US troops managing evacuations

Thousands of Afghans are trying to flee after the Taliban stormed the capital Kabul on Sunday. US troops are managing the airport and assisting the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians. The UK is aiming at 1,200-1,500 evacuations daily and plans to "keep planes flowing," defense secretary B Wallace said. Air India said the Afghan airspace has been closed for commercial flights.

Takeover

Taliban advanced after US withdrew troops

The Taliban had been gaining ground in Afghanistan since the US withdrew its troops. On Sunday, the group seized the presidential palace in Kabul, taking control of the capital. The Taliban leadership will reportedly reach Kabul on Monday. Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, Afghan Reconciliation Council head Abdullah Abdullah, and former PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are negotiating an interim broad-based government with the Taliban.

Other developments

All eyes on UNSC meet today

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday, saying he did so to prevent a "flood of bloodshed." Vice President Amrullah Saleh said he was in "his soil and with the people; for a cause and purpose." The focus is now at an emergency Monday meeting of the UN Security Council under the Presidency of India to ensure the safety of those stuck in Afghanistan.