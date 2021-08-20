Afghan man deported from Nagpur has joined Taliban

The Taliban has seized power in Afghanistan as it swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country

An Afghan national, who was deported to Afghanistan from Nagpur in June this year after he was found staying in Nagpur illegally, has apparently joined the Taliban, and his picture holding a rifle has surfaced on social media, a senior police official said. The Taliban has seized power in Afghanistan as it swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Activities

The man was illegally staying in Nagpur for 10 years

"The man, Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, 30, was found staying in Nagpur for the last 10 years illegally," the official said. "He was living in a rented place in the Dighori area of the city. Acting on a tip-off, the police had started keeping a watch on his activities. He was finally nabbed and deported to Afghanistan on June 23," he said.

Refugee status

He came to Nagpur in 2010 on six-month tourist visa

"After his deportation, he seems to have joined the Taliban and his photo holding a gun has emerged on social media," he added. During the probe earlier, police had found that he had come to Nagpur in 2010 on a six-month tourist visa. Later, he had applied to United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) seeking refugee status for himself, but his application was rejected.

Taliban

Man had entry and exit wounds from a gunshot: Police

"His appeal was also turned down by the UNHRC. Since then, he stayed in Nagpur illegally," the official said. Another police official said that Noor Mohammad's original name is Abdul Haque and his brother was working with the Taliban. "After he was nabbed, police found that he had entry and exit wounds from a gunshot near his left shoulder," the official added.

Social media

The man was following some terrorists on social media: Police

"When his social media accounts were checked, it was found that he was following some terrorists whose videos of gun firing were available on social media," he said. "He was in the business of selling blankets and was unmarried. Police conducted searches at his rented accommodation but didn't find anything suspicious. His call details are under the scanner of the police," the official said.